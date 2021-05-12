State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.