State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,152 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 496 shares in the company, valued at $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,735 shares of company stock valued at $15,178,789. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

EA opened at $141.36 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.59 and a 200-day moving average of $135.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

