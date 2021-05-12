State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5,016.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 366,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,346,000 after buying an additional 183,258 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 5,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.65.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

