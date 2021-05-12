State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $4,752,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Huntsman by 631.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 510,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after buying an additional 440,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

HUN opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

