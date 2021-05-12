State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,556 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of SLM worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SLM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,019,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in shares of SLM by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,488 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of SLM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SLM by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 30,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.40. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

