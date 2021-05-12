State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.77 Million Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Athene were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATH. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATH. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

