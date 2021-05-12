State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 598 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.4% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $224.32 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $158.97 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.17.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

