State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 91,462 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,462 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of United States Steel worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of X. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 287.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on X. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

