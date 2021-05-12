State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,691,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 300,168 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.77% of State Street worth $226,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $5,830,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE STT opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $89.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $28.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 130.66%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.