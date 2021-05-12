Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Director Keith E. Busse Sells 178,375 Shares of Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
STLD stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $66.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.
Read More: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.