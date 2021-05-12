Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Director Keith E. Busse Sells 178,375 Shares of Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

STLD stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $66.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

