Steelcase Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 841 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,582% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 put options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at $914,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $18,913,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,984,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,541,000 after buying an additional 1,252,350 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth about $15,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 520.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,042,000 after buying an additional 931,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter worth about $12,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

SCS opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

