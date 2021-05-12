Stelco Holdings Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

TSE STLC traded down C$1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,520. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$6.16 and a 52-week high of C$39.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -214.78.

A number of research firms have commented on STLC. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$34.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CSFB raised Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Stelco to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stelco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.06.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

