Stepan (NYSE:SCL) COO Scott R. Behrens Sells 2,690 Shares

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00.

SCL stock opened at $137.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stepan has a 1 year low of $83.66 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 41,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

