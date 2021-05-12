Stephen Edgar Williams Sells 914 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $485.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.52 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.63. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,287,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,331,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

