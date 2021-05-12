Stephen Trundle Sells 15,251 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,251 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $1,283,829.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,255,054.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $2,605,342.25.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $1,804,600.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $622,653.75.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 197,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,501. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.96 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

