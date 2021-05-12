Stephens Upgrades Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to “Overweight”

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.50 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $33.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 10,507 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

