Steven M. Raney Sells 2,000 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RJF opened at $133.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Raymond James by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after buying an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Raymond James by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Raymond James by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

