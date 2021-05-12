Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.79

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.79 and last traded at $61.77, with a volume of 241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

