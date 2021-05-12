Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore (LON:SAFE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on Safestore from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 835 ($10.91).

Get Safestore alerts:

SAFE opened at GBX 907.50 ($11.86) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 826.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 801.40. Safestore has a one year low of GBX 619 ($8.09) and a one year high of GBX 965 ($12.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.