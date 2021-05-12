Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,853 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,898% compared to the typical volume of 343 put options.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.77.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,447,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,309 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 247,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 371,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $395.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.52 and a 200-day moving average of $352.66. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $218.52 and a one year high of $404.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.