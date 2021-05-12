Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.77 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will post $187.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.40 million to $189.14 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $99.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $775.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $770.08 million to $780.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $855.80 million, with estimates ranging from $845.10 million to $866.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

SRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRI traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,596. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $843.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.39 and a beta of 1.58. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

