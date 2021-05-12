StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.00

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.89, with a volume of 1349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.57.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,495 over the last ninety days. 17.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

