StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Upgraded at Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$5.25 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$4.50. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$4.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.01. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$2.91 and a twelve month high of C$4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -48.48.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.60 million. Analysts expect that StorageVault Canada will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.04 per share, with a total value of C$116,758.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,758.89.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.