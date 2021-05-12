STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,456 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in STORE Capital by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

