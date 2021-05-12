StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after acquiring an additional 628,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 266,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after buying an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,328,031 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

