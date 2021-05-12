StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 65,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PZA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,309. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.95. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

