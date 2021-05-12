StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.19. 846,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,612,557. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

