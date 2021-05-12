StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,905 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 79,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $767,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 345,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 91,919 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 29,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $61.36. 1,090,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,941,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average is $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

