StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,831 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 27.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. 71,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.