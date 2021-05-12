Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 113,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,282,000 after acquiring an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $103.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.58.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

