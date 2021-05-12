Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $178,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.2% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $25.35.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.