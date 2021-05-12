Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $210,000 Investment in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 38.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NYSE CEM opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $28.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

