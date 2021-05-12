Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 20,000 Shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in MIND Technology were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of MIND Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,937,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MIND Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,631,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220,211 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 92,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $31.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 63.69% and a negative return on equity of 70.31%.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries. It develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

