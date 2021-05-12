Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,678,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 159,918 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $1,842,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $780.15 million, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.