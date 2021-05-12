Strs Ohio Acquires 2,100 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IES were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IESC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of IES by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IES by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 104,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IES in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IES by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

IES stock opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 2,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $150,162.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $189,472.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,107,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,316 shares of company stock worth $802,435. 61.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.