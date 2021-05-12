Strs Ohio Acquires 6,200 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Systemax worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Systemax by 19.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Systemax by 25.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Systemax by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 239,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Systemax in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 3,357.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sidoti downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $74,663.89. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $63,671.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,448.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,165 shares of company stock worth $1,133,921. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYX stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. Systemax Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

