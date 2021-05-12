Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IDT were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IDT by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in IDT by 3,796.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in IDT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $51,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $44,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,519 shares of company stock valued at $142,712 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE:IDT opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $634.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.07. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 2.32%.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

