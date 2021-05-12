Strs Ohio Has $780,000 Holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of Equity Bancshares worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 261,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $236,782.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,368 shares of company stock worth $381,710. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

EQBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of EQBK opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

