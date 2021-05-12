Strs Ohio Has $792,000 Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 51.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,852 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Splunk were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Splunk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after buying an additional 465,111 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,199,000 after purchasing an additional 337,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after purchasing an additional 602,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $119.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.19 and a 200-day moving average of $162.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.54.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

