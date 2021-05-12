Strs Ohio Sells 2,800 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 174,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after acquiring an additional 100,993 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Kistner bought 1,200 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,114 shares of company stock worth $48,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a market cap of $871.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

