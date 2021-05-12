Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 63,992 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,992 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Western Digital worth $69,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $68.15 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

