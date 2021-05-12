Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,447,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,424,968 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Weyerhaeuser worth $87,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 186,386 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,915,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.69 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

