Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Receives $0.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNDL shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $0.40 to $0.65 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL opened at $0.74 on Friday. Sundial Growers has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 7.01.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

