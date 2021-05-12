Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.02

Shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and traded as low as $21.52. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 510 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.