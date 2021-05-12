Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 9.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) traded down 9.9% during trading on Monday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $81.00. The company traded as low as $41.12 and last traded at $41.12. 117,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,061,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,156 shares in the company, valued at $119,418,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,035 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,051 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,483,000 after purchasing an additional 464,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $63.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,073.77 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

