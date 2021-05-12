Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.89 billion-$11.89 billion.
Shares of Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.38. 83,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,888. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.86. Suntory Beverage & Food has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $21.06.
About Suntory Beverage & Food
