SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) Head-To-Head Contrast

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SuRo Capital and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.79%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SuRo Capital and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.50 million 248.67 $23.95 million N/A N/A Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.6% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 1,249.39% -6.27% -3.94% Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.5%. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of large cap companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index and the Lipper Closed-End Income and Preferred Stock Funds Average. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. was formed on March 26, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

