SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $650.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $541.44.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $583.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.53. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $152.76 and a one year high of $592.34.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Richard Devon Daniels bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

