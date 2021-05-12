SVB Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Insulet in a report released on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $229.96 on Monday. Insulet has a 52-week low of $164.40 and a 52-week high of $306.46. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.80 and its 200-day moving average is $264.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

