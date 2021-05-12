SVB Leerink Lowers AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target to $10.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its target price lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVRO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on AVROBIO from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

AVRO stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

